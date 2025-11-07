United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS Shares Purchased by Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 250,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,758 shares during the quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $25,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 282 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.8%

United Parcel Service stock opened at $93.64 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $138.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.30.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.43. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 40.07% and a net margin of 6.15%.The firm had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. United Parcel Service has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.0%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In other news, Director Christiana Smith Shi acquired 500 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.17 per share, with a total value of $44,085.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,085. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $96.00 price target (down previously from $125.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.00.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

