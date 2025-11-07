Malaga Cove Capital LLC Buys 3,532 Shares of Centene Corporation $CNC

Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its stake in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares during the quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CNC. Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Centene by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 5,217 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Centene by 50.9% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 50,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 16,966 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 32.5% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 360,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,557,000 after purchasing an additional 88,300 shares during the period. Graphene Investments SAS raised its position in Centene by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Graphene Investments SAS now owns 55,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Centene by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 187,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,166,000 after buying an additional 31,688 shares during the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Centene from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Centene from $68.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.53.

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $37.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.02. Centene Corporation has a 12-month low of $25.08 and a 12-month high of $66.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.49.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.71. Centene had a positive return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 2.85%.The firm had revenue of $49.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Centene Corporation will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

