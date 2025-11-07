Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $19.44 Million Position in The Allstate Corporation $ALL

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 96,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,022 shares during the quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $19,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Allstate by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,800,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,791,914,000 after purchasing an additional 164,662 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Allstate by 25.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,709,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,424,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374,684 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Allstate by 2.1% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,405,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $912,288,000 after acquiring an additional 89,185 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Allstate by 613.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,482,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $512,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Allstate by 27.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,328,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $482,073,000 after buying an additional 497,982 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allstate Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of ALL stock opened at $197.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $201.89 and a 200-day moving average of $201.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $52.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.35. The Allstate Corporation has a 1-year low of $176.00 and a 1-year high of $215.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $11.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.48 by $5.69. Allstate had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The business had revenue of $17.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Allstate Corporation will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current year.

ALL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Allstate from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded Allstate to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of Allstate in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $230.00 target price on shares of Allstate and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.67.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

