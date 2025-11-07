Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April $KAPR

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC reduced its position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:KAPR – Free Report) by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,551 shares during the quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 40.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April during the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Phoenix Financial Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April in the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Luminist Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 9,370.5% in the first quarter. Luminist Capital LLC now owns 8,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 8,246 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

KAPR stock opened at $34.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.17 million, a P/E ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 0.55. Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April has a 1 year low of $28.19 and a 1 year high of $34.34.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April (KAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

