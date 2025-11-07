Malaga Cove Capital LLC Buys 1,676 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. $IQV

Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,406 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IQV. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in IQVIA by 436.7% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 161 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 208.6% in the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 250 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 185.3% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 291 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.70, for a total value of $878,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 27,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,955,627.60. This trade represents a 12.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $211.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $198.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.59. The firm has a market cap of $35.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.65 and a 1-year high of $225.91.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.02. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 8.07%.The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. IQVIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. IQVIA has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.850-11.950 EPS. Research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IQV. Citigroup raised their target price on IQVIA from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird set a $258.00 price objective on shares of IQVIA and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.94.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

