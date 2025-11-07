SBC Medical Group (NASDAQ:SBC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Maxim Group

Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of SBC Medical Group (NASDAQ:SBC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

SBC has been the subject of several other reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of SBC Medical Group in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded SBC Medical Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Get SBC Medical Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on SBC

SBC Medical Group Stock Performance

Shares of SBC Medical Group stock opened at $3.08 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.23. SBC Medical Group has a 1-year low of $2.62 and a 1-year high of $7.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $319.95 million, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.27.

SBC Medical Group (NASDAQ:SBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.12). SBC Medical Group had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business had revenue of $43.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.71 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that SBC Medical Group will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of SBC Medical Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBC. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SBC Medical Group in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in SBC Medical Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in SBC Medical Group by 227.3% in the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 54,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 37,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SBC Medical Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $455,000. Institutional investors own 60.82% of the company’s stock.

About SBC Medical Group

(Get Free Report)

SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides services to support the operation of clinics which deliver specialized medical services in the areas of cosmetic medicine, esthetic dentistry and Androgenetic Alopecia or AGA, primarily in Japan and centered on the SBC Shonan Beauty Clinic Brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SBC Medical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBC Medical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.