LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by Zacks Research

Zacks Research cut shares of LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research note on Friday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen cut shares of LifeStance Health Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. UBS Group lifted their target price on LifeStance Health Group from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

LifeStance Health Group Stock Up 29.9%

Shares of LifeStance Health Group stock opened at $6.25 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -125.00 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. LifeStance Health Group has a 12 month low of $3.74 and a 12 month high of $8.61.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $363.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.06 million. LifeStance Health Group had a negative return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 1.23%.The company’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. LifeStance Health Group has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that LifeStance Health Group will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Silversmith Partners I. Gp, Llc sold 3,592,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.07, for a total value of $18,213,249.99. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 14,324,197 shares in the company, valued at $72,623,678.79. The trade was a 20.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Summit Partners L. P sold 8,407,643 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.07, for a total value of $42,626,750.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 33,524,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,970,305.05. This represents a 20.05% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 20,407,643 shares of company stock valued at $103,466,750 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Choreo LLC increased its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 6.4% in the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 27,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in LifeStance Health Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 164,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 21,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 89,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 144,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics in the United States. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

