ATEX Resources (CVE:ATX) Upgraded by Desjardins to Moderate Buy Rating

Desjardins upgraded shares of ATEX Resources (CVE:ATX – Free Report) to a moderate buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of ATEX Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of ATEX Resources from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.50.

ATX opened at C$2.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$729.77 million, a P/E ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.28. ATEX Resources has a 52 week low of C$1.41 and a 52 week high of C$3.10.

ATEX Resources Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in South America. Its flagship property is the Valeriano Copper Gold project covering approximately 3,705 hectares located in the north-central Chile. The company was formerly known as Colombia Crest Gold Corp. and changed its name to ATEX Resources Inc in February 2019.

