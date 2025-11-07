Modera Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 269,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,097 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 2.1% of Modera Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $167,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OneAscent Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $471,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 12.3% during the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,615,000 after buying an additional 5,557 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $250,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,498,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance
IVV opened at $673.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $667.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $629.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $706.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $484.00 and a 52-week high of $693.07.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- DigitalOcean’s Tide Has Turned: Get Ready to Ride the Wave
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- CAVA Stock Looking for Direction After Earnings Miss
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- 3 Small AI Stocks Ready to Explode (All Under $20)
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.