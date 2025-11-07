Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Research

Zacks Research upgraded shares of Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CVCO. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Cavco Industries in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Cavco Industries in a report on Monday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $550.00.

Cavco Industries Price Performance

NASDAQ CVCO opened at $573.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 1.21. Cavco Industries has a 12 month low of $393.53 and a 12 month high of $602.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $548.22 and a 200-day moving average of $490.48.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $6.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.30 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $556.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.92 million. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 18.52%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cavco Industries will post 21.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Paul Bigbee sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.45, for a total value of $159,135.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,568.30. The trade was a 27.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Blount sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $519.30, for a total transaction of $1,298,250.00. Following the sale, the director owned 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,623,331.80. This trade represents a 44.44% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,820,884. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 5,371.3% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 201,947 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,847,000 after acquiring an additional 198,256 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Cavco Industries by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 155,765 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,940,000 after purchasing an additional 60,779 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Cavco Industries by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 130,106 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,522,000 after purchasing an additional 56,578 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 737.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 45,348 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,335,000 after purchasing an additional 39,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 774,842 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $402,631,000 after buying an additional 37,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

About Cavco Industries

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

Featured Stories

