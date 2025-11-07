Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Downgraded by Zacks Research to “Hold”

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Zevia PBC from $2.50 to $2.70 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Zevia PBC in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Zevia PBC from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Zevia PBC in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zevia PBC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.61.

Get Zevia PBC alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Zevia PBC

Zevia PBC Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZVIA opened at $2.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.74. Zevia PBC has a one year low of $1.06 and a one year high of $4.99. The firm has a market cap of $197.87 million, a PE ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 0.87.

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $40.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.33 million. Zevia PBC had a negative return on equity of 29.93% and a negative net margin of 8.83%. Zevia PBC has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Zevia PBC will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZVIA. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey bought a new position in shares of Zevia PBC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. DKM Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zevia PBC in the second quarter worth $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Zevia PBC by 2,460.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 14,912 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Zevia PBC by 2,845.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 15,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zevia PBC during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.21% of the company’s stock.

About Zevia PBC

(Get Free Report)

Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated beverages in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, and kidz drinks. The company offers its products through a network of food, drug, warehouse club, mass, natural, convenience, and e-commerce channels, as well as grocery distributors and natural product stores and specialty outlets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zevia PBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zevia PBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.