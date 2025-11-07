HORAN Wealth LLC Takes Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

HORAN Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,070 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $722,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 580,897.4% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 135,087,705 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,963,208,000 after buying an additional 135,064,454 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,622,943,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 411,570,922 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $64,299,725,000 after acquiring an additional 9,687,855 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 9.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 102,232,997 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,971,861,000 after acquiring an additional 9,243,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $369,713,000. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $285.34 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.66 and a fifty-two week high of $291.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.23.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.58. Alphabet had a return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 32.23%.The firm had revenue of $102.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.42, for a total transaction of $4,408,034.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 42,985 shares in the company, valued at $10,635,348.70. The trade was a 29.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $680,610.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 17,293 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,785. This represents a 13.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 189,896 shares of company stock valued at $44,892,175 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Alphabet from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. DA Davidson set a $825.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $324.81.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

