Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported €0.78 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Ahold had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 2.02%.

Ahold Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of ADRNY opened at €41.58 on Friday. Ahold has a 12 month low of €31.64 and a 12 month high of €43.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €40.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is €41.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $37.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.47.

Ahold Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.4157 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 250.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. Ahold’s payout ratio is currently 42.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ahold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Zacks Research lowered shares of Ahold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. UBS Group upgraded Ahold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised Ahold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.

About Ahold

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's stores offer produce, dairy, meat, deli, bakery, seafood, and frozen products; grocery, beer, and wine; floral, pet food, health and beauty care, kitchen and cookware, gardening tools, general merchandise articles, electronics, newspapers and magazines, tobacco, etc.; gasoline; and pharmacy products.

