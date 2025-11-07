Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Issues Earnings Results

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01, Zacks reports. Curaleaf had a negative net margin of 19.50% and a negative return on equity of 15.54%.
Curaleaf Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:CURLF opened at $2.43 on Friday. Curaleaf has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $3.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.86 and a 200-day moving average of $1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 0.71.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CURLF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Curaleaf to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Curaleaf from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cormark raised shares of Curaleaf from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.
About Curaleaf
Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates a cannabis operator in the United States. It operates through two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations. The company offers flower, pre-rolls, flower pots, and dry-herb vaporizer cartridges; concentrates for vaporizing which includes pre-filled vaporizer cartridges and disposable vaporizer pens; and concentrates for dabbing, such as mints, distillate droppers, mints, topical balms and lotions, tinctures, lozenges, capsules, and edibles.
