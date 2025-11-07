Blue Owl Capital Corporation (OBDC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 on January 15th

Blue Owl Capital Corporation (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share on Thursday, January 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st.

Blue Owl Capital has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Blue Owl Capital has a payout ratio of 97.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Blue Owl Capital to earn $1.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 86.5%.

Shares of NYSE OBDC opened at $12.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Blue Owl Capital has a 1 year low of $11.94 and a 1 year high of $15.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.26 and its 200 day moving average is $14.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.74.

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OBDC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $453.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.81 million. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 36.89%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on OBDC shares. Raymond James Financial set a $14.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Zacks Research cut shares of Blue Owl Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Blue Owl Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.21.

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

