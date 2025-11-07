Malaga Cove Capital LLC Sells 46,594 Shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation $ON

Malaga Cove Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 20.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 180,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 46,594 shares during the period. ON Semiconductor makes up approximately 3.7% of Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $9,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 139,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,328,000 after buying an additional 39,530 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 818,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,892,000 after acquiring an additional 60,050 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth $401,000. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2,345.0% in the second quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP now owns 150,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,904,000 after purchasing an additional 144,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 4.8% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ON opened at $48.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.74. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a twelve month low of $31.04 and a twelve month high of $74.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.61, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.56.

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. ON Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. ON Semiconductor has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.570-0.670 EPS. Equities analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $768,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 977,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,083,633.08. This represents a 1.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ON shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.08.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

