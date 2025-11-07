Elementos (ASX:ELT) Insider Andrew Greig Buys 10,236,843 Shares of Stock

Elementos Limited (ASX:ELT – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Greig purchased 10,236,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.18 per share, for a total transaction of A$1,842,631.74.

Elementos Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $14.88 million, a PE ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 7.95.

About Elementos

Elementos Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and Spain. The company primarily explores for tin, copper, and tungsten deposits. Its flagship project is the Oropesa tin project covering an area of 14.5 square kilometers located in the Andalucia, Spain.

