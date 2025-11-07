Elementos (ASX:ELT) Insider Andrew Greig Buys 10,236,843 Shares of Stock

Elementos Limited (ASX:ELT – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Greig purchased 10,236,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.18 per share, for a total transaction of A$1,842,631.74.
Elementos Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $14.88 million, a PE ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 7.95.
About Elementos
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Elementos
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- DigitalOcean’s Tide Has Turned: Get Ready to Ride the Wave
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- CAVA Stock Looking for Direction After Earnings Miss
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- 3 Small AI Stocks Ready to Explode (All Under $20)
Receive News & Ratings for Elementos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elementos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.