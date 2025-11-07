RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 on December 31st

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th.

RenaissanceRe has raised its dividend by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 30 consecutive years. RenaissanceRe has a payout ratio of 4.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect RenaissanceRe to earn $38.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.1%.

RenaissanceRe Stock Performance

RenaissanceRe stock opened at $266.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $249.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $245.11. RenaissanceRe has a fifty-two week low of $219.00 and a fifty-two week high of $300.00. The company has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Institutional Trading of RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $15.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.49 by $6.13. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe will post 26.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi increased its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 18.0% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 6,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,699,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 128.4% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,020 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 1,180.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 74,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,812,000 after purchasing an additional 68,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 3.1% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

