Crane NXT, Co. (CXT) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 28th

Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Wednesday, December 10th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th.

Crane NXT has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.2%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Crane NXT has a payout ratio of 14.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Crane NXT to earn $4.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.9%.

Crane NXT Trading Down 4.5%

NYSE:CXT opened at $61.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 1.37. Crane NXT has a 1-year low of $41.54 and a 1-year high of $69.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

About Crane NXT

Crane NXT ( NYSE:CXT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $871.50 million during the quarter. Crane NXT had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 20.22%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crane NXT will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers’ important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

