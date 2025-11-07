Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM) CEO Michael Nierenberg Sells 301,548 Shares of Stock

Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Nierenberg sold 301,548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $3,317,028.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Rithm Capital Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of RITM opened at $10.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.56. Rithm Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.13 and a fifty-two week high of $12.74.

Get Rithm Capital alerts:

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. The company had revenue of $314.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 17.08%. Analysts forecast that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Rithm Capital Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. Rithm Capital’s payout ratio is 68.97%.

A number of research firms have commented on RITM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Rithm Capital from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Rithm Capital from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Jones Trading restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and nine have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rithm Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

Get Our Latest Report on RITM

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Rithm Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Rithm Capital by 658.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Rithm Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in shares of Rithm Capital in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 44.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rithm Capital

(Get Free Report)

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rithm Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rithm Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.