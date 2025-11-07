Acushnet (GOLF) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 5th

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.235 per share on Friday, December 19th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th.

Acushnet has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Acushnet has a payout ratio of 27.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Acushnet to earn $3.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.1%.

GOLF stock opened at $77.92 on Friday. Acushnet has a 1-year low of $55.31 and a 1-year high of $84.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Acushnet ( NYSE:GOLF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). Acushnet had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 27.50%. The business had revenue of $2,080.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.76 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Acushnet has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Acushnet will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Acushnet from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Acushnet in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Acushnet from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Acushnet from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Acushnet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acushnet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

