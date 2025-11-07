Dimensional International High Profitability ETF $DIHP Stock Holdings Raised by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,936,337 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,975,985 shares during the period. Dimensional International High Profitability ETF comprises approximately 4.4% of Savant Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Savant Capital LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF worth $705,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIHP. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 25,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 10,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 56,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadcap Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 280,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,549,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS DIHP opened at $30.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.58. Dimensional International High Profitability ETF has a 52-week low of $24.00 and a 52-week high of $30.02. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.90.

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

