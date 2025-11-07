Savant Capital LLC Acquires 2,393,673 Shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF $DFSV

Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 25.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,772,597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,393,673 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF accounts for 2.1% of Savant Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Savant Capital LLC owned about 0.07% of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF worth $346,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFSV. Summit Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 555.1% during the second quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 117,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after purchasing an additional 99,523 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,194,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 275.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC now owns 37,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 27,261 shares in the last quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 43,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Wealth Development LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Clarity Wealth Development LLC now owns 380,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,205,000 after acquiring an additional 16,964 shares in the last quarter.

DFSV opened at $31.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.24. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $23.80 and a 1 year high of $34.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.13.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

