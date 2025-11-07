Research Analysts Set Expectations for KYMR FY2025 Earnings

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Brookline Capital Management increased their FY2025 EPS estimates for Kymera Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, November 4th. Brookline Capital Management analyst L. Cann now expects that the company will post earnings of ($3.17) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($3.24). The consensus estimate for Kymera Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.79) per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for Kymera Therapeutics’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($4.27) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($4.71) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($5.64) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($5.07) EPS.

Get Kymera Therapeutics alerts:

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.19). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 674.81% and a negative return on equity of 32.92%. The company had revenue of $2.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.15 million.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Kymera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.75.

View Our Latest Report on KYMR

Kymera Therapeutics Trading Up 1.9%

Kymera Therapeutics stock opened at $61.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.88. Kymera Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $19.44 and a 12 month high of $63.96. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.99 and a beta of 2.32.

Institutional Trading of Kymera Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KYMR. Commodore Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $32,730,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,996,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,134,000 after buying an additional 689,547 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,622,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 121.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 896,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,535,000 after buying an additional 491,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 340.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 510,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,972,000 after buying an additional 394,562 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $1,829,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 660,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,282,797.18. This trade represents a 4.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 79,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $3,961,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 227,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,370,450. The trade was a 25.84% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 206,910 shares of company stock valued at $11,402,648. 16.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.