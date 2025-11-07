Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Given New $73.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by HC Wainwright from $72.00 to $73.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on Revolution Medicines in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Revolution Medicines from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Revolution Medicines in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Monday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Revolution Medicines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.71.

Get Revolution Medicines alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on RVMD

Revolution Medicines Trading Up 3.4%

Revolution Medicines stock opened at $61.38 on Thursday. Revolution Medicines has a 12-month low of $29.17 and a 12-month high of $63.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.87 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.17 and a 200 day moving average of $41.81. The company has a current ratio of 11.79, a quick ratio of 11.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by ($0.22). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.94) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Revolution Medicines will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Revolution Medicines

In other Revolution Medicines news, COO Margaret A. Horn sold 4,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total value of $218,790.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 145,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,685,138. This represents a 3.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lin Wei sold 2,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total value of $98,971.20. Following the transaction, the insider owned 88,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,047,692.98. This represents a 2.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 188,033 shares of company stock valued at $8,456,208. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nextech Invest Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Nextech Invest Ltd. now owns 7,601,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,347 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 11.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 38,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 3,794 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Revolution Medicines by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 582,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,605,000 after acquiring an additional 13,706 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares during the period. 94.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company’s research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.