William Blair Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for JBT Marel

JBT Marel Corporation (NYSE:JBTM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair increased their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of JBT Marel in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 4th. William Blair analyst R. Sparenblek now anticipates that the company will earn $6.30 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.90. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for JBT Marel’s current full-year earnings is $5.21 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for JBT Marel’s Q1 2026 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.17 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.15 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $169.00 price objective on shares of JBT Marel in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of JBT Marel in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

JBT Marel Stock Down 0.6%

JBTM stock opened at $140.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.42. JBT Marel has a twelve month low of $90.08 and a twelve month high of $148.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of -61.34, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

JBT Marel (NYSE:JBTM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.43. JBT Marel had a positive return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 5.08%.The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.75 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 120.6% on a year-over-year basis. JBT Marel has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.100-6.400 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in JBT Marel by 28.5% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 202,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,468,000 after acquiring an additional 44,962 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of JBT Marel by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 25,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of JBT Marel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of JBT Marel by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 159,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,339,000 after purchasing an additional 12,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JBT Marel by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JBT Marel Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, forming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, extracting, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, weighing, inspecting, filling, closing, sealing, end of line material handling, and packaging solutions to the food, beverage, and health market.

