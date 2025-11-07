FY2025 Earnings Forecast for III Issued By Noble Financial

Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Noble Financial increased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Information Services Group in a report released on Tuesday, November 4th. Noble Financial analyst J. Gomes now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $0.21 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.19. The consensus estimate for Information Services Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share.

Get Information Services Group alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on III. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Information Services Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Information Services Group from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Information Services Group in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.00.

Information Services Group Trading Down 1.0%

Information Services Group stock opened at $5.79 on Friday. Information Services Group has a 52 week low of $2.95 and a 52 week high of $6.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.05 million, a PE ratio of 38.60, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Institutional Trading of Information Services Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Information Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey acquired a new stake in Information Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Information Services Group by 250.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 7,177 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Information Services Group during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Information Services Group during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Information Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.74%.

Information Services Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.