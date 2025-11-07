Chardan Capital Estimates Krystal Biotech FY2025 Earnings

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Chardan Capital lifted their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 4th. Chardan Capital analyst Y. Livshits now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $6.88 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.06. Chardan Capital has a “Buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Krystal Biotech’s current full-year earnings is $6.14 per share. Chardan Capital also issued estimates for Krystal Biotech’s FY2026 earnings at $8.59 EPS.

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $1.54. Krystal Biotech had a net margin of 53.30% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $97.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.72 million.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Bank of America raised their price target on Krystal Biotech from $182.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $166.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim set a $224.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KRYS opened at $199.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98 and a beta of 0.65. Krystal Biotech has a 52-week low of $122.80 and a 52-week high of $212.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $173.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 45.2% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 15,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 4,682 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Krystal Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at about $473,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in Krystal Biotech by 173.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 575,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,764,000 after buying an additional 365,304 shares during the period. S Squared Technology LLC grew its stake in Krystal Biotech by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 97,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech during the second quarter worth approximately $327,000. Institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

About Krystal Biotech

(Get Free Report)

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.