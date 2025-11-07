HRMY FY2025 EPS Estimate Raised by Cantor Fitzgerald

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Harmony Biosciences in a report issued on Wednesday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Stavropoulos now forecasts that the company will earn $3.13 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.29. The consensus estimate for Harmony Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is $2.43 per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Harmony Biosciences’ FY2026 earnings at $3.20 EPS.
Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.05). Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 22.50%.The firm had revenue of $239.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.68 million.
Shares of HRMY stock opened at $30.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.67. Harmony Biosciences has a 1 year low of $25.52 and a 1 year high of $40.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.85.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 1,031.9% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 4,185.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the first quarter worth $57,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 15.6% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. The company offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.
