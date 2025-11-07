Northland Capmk Predicts Stronger Earnings for Harmonic

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Northland Capmk increased their FY2025 EPS estimates for Harmonic in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 4th. Northland Capmk analyst T. Savageaux now anticipates that the communications equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.05. The consensus estimate for Harmonic’s current full-year earnings is $0.31 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Harmonic’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.32) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. Harmonic had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 9.96%.The firm had revenue of $142.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Harmonic has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.060-0.120 EPS.

HLIT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Harmonic from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.13.

Shares of HLIT stock opened at $10.18 on Friday. Harmonic has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $13.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.04.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in Harmonic by 310.1% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 3,077,776 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,516,000 after buying an additional 2,327,272 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Harmonic by 112.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,925,149 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,231,000 after buying an additional 1,020,431 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Harmonic in the first quarter worth about $8,621,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the second quarter worth about $5,432,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 249.1% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 718,996 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,808,000 after acquiring an additional 513,022 shares in the last quarter. 99.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband solutions worldwide. The company operates through Broadband and Video segments. The Broadband segment sells broadband access solutions and related services, including cOS software-based broadband access solutions to broadband operators; and cOS central cloud services, a subscription service for cOS customers.

