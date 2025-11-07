Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Rating Increased to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $202.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $144.00.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BIIB. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $255.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, October 31st. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Biogen in a report on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Biogen from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Biogen from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Biogen from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eighteen have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biogen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.46.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $156.74 on Thursday. Biogen has a twelve month low of $110.04 and a twelve month high of $176.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $145.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.51. The firm has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.10.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 15.31%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.08 earnings per share. Biogen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.500-15.00 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 15.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 517 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $69,045.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 5,772 shares in the company, valued at $770,850.60. This trade represents a 8.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. now owns 38,755 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,867,000 after buying an additional 11,695 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Biogen during the second quarter worth about $2,666,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Biogen by 5.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 125,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,810,000 after acquiring an additional 6,811 shares during the period. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new position in Biogen during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,286,000. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Biogen by 64.7% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 6,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares during the period. 87.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

