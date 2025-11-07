What is Roth Capital’s Forecast for LYV FY2025 Earnings?

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital decreased their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 5th. Roth Capital analyst E. Handler now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.13) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.38. Roth Capital has a “Buy” rating and a $176.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Live Nation Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $2.38 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Live Nation Entertainment’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.50 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $2.31 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.89 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $180.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $195.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $174.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.35.

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of LYV opened at $138.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The company has a market capitalization of $32.38 billion, a PE ratio of 59.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.37. Live Nation Entertainment has a 52-week low of $112.88 and a 52-week high of $175.25.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.87 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 105.85% and a net margin of 3.88%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Live Nation Entertainment

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LYV. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,306,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,071,954,000 after buying an additional 423,541 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 22.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,725,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763,511 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 4.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,029,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,129,000 after acquiring an additional 379,924 shares during the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 5,698,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,246,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,849,000 after purchasing an additional 156,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

