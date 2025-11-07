Roth Capital Has Positive Outlook for Hut 8 FY2025 Earnings

Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital increased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Hut 8 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 4th. Roth Capital analyst D. Aftahi now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.46) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.60). Roth Capital has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hut 8’s current full-year earnings is ($0.53) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Hut 8’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Get Hut 8 alerts:

HUT has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler set a $74.00 target price on Hut 8 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Hut 8 from $36.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Hut 8 from $24.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Hut 8 in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Hut 8 in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hut 8 has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

Hut 8 Trading Down 7.7%

HUT stock opened at $43.37 on Friday. Hut 8 has a twelve month low of $10.04 and a twelve month high of $57.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.85 and a beta of 4.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.91.

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $84.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.70 million. Hut 8 had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 115.39%.

Insider Activity

In other Hut 8 news, Director Joseph Flinn sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total transaction of $225,675.00. Following the sale, the director owned 9,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,951.05. This trade represents a 46.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sean Joseph Glennan sold 6,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $133,865.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 6,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,056.55. The trade was a 49.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,060 shares of company stock worth $399,485. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hut 8

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hut 8 by 116.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hut 8 by 68.4% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Hut 8 in the first quarter worth $32,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Hut 8 by 3,961.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Hut 8 by 235.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. 31.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hut 8

(Get Free Report)

Hut 8 Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, manages, and operates data centers for digital assets mining, computing, and artificial intelligence in the United States. It operates in four segments: Digital Assets Mining, Managed Services, High Performance Computing Colocation and Cloud, and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hut 8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hut 8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.