GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Price Target Lowered to $4.00 at Mizuho

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on GDRX. Weiss Ratings downgraded GoodRx from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of GoodRx from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of GoodRx in a report on Monday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.58.

GoodRx Stock Down 5.1%

GDRX opened at $3.16 on Thursday. GoodRx has a 12 month low of $2.99 and a 12 month high of $6.01. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 35.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.05 and a 200 day moving average of $4.29.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). GoodRx had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 3.97%.The company had revenue of $196.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. GoodRx has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GoodRx will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at GoodRx

In other GoodRx news, major shareholder Equity Vii L.P. Spectrum sold 23,771 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $95,084.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of GoodRx

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDRX. LSV Asset Management grew its position in GoodRx by 517.1% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,354,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973,017 shares during the last quarter. 8 Knots Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GoodRx in the first quarter worth approximately $8,106,000. EVR Research LP increased its stake in shares of GoodRx by 243.3% in the first quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 1,300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,733,000 after buying an additional 921,337 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in GoodRx during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,687,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in GoodRx during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,036,000. 63.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices.

