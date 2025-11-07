Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC Raises Holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF $SGOV

Posted by on Nov 7th, 2025

Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOVFree Report) by 8.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 69,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,460 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 5.9% of Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $57,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%

SGOV stock opened at $100.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.55. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.15 and a fifty-two week high of $100.74.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

(Free Report)

