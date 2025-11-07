The Clorox Company $CLX Shares Acquired by Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC

Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 248.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,866 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,469 shares during the period. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Clorox by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,573,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,293,135,000 after purchasing an additional 65,924 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Clorox by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,528,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,133,000 after buying an additional 34,655 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Clorox by 7.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,361,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,512,000 after purchasing an additional 94,371 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 3.7% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,157,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,406,000 after buying an additional 41,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 118.8% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,085,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,699,000 after purchasing an additional 589,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Clorox from $137.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $135.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Clorox from $127.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen cut their price target on Clorox from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Clorox from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $127.60.

Insider Activity at Clorox

In other news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 15,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.78, for a total value of $1,861,774.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 54,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,711,475.38. This represents a 21.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Price Performance

Clorox stock opened at $106.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $119.70 and a 200-day moving average of $125.16. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $106.22 and a 52-week high of $171.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.52.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. Clorox had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 377.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Clorox has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.950-6.300 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 22nd. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.86%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Featured Stories

