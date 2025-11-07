Emerson Electric Co. $EMR Shares Purchased by Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC

Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Emerson Electric accounts for about 0.7% of Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Impact Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.9% in the second quarter. Impact Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors raised its position in Emerson Electric by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 4,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.9% during the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Petros Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.9% in the second quarter. Petros Family Wealth LLC now owns 9,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $131.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $132.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.33. The stock has a market cap of $74.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.30. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $90.06 and a one year high of $150.27.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 5th that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.555 per share. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 45.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on EMR. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Emerson Electric from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.61.

Emerson Electric Company Profile



Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Further Reading

