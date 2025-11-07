O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Has $8.96 Million Stock Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. $CBOE

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lessened its holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,285 shares during the period. Cboe Global Markets accounts for about 2.9% of O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $8,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the first quarter worth about $265,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the first quarter worth $218,000. 82.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CBOE shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $264.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $254.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.38.

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

NASDAQ CBOE opened at $252.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $26.45 billion, a PE ratio of 35.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.42. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.30 and a 52 week high of $255.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $234.74.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.14. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 18.64%.The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.93%.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

