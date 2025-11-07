O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Boosts Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. $MLM

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,264 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,342,358 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,510,602,000 after purchasing an additional 168,175 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 10.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,944,694 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,407,947,000 after acquiring an additional 268,928 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 9.2% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 1,706,416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $827,345,000 after purchasing an additional 144,270 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 659,363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $315,261,000 after acquiring an additional 185,731 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 633,472 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $302,882,000 after buying an additional 15,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on MLM shares. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $645.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $620.00 to $610.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $690.00 target price on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $627.31.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

NYSE:MLM opened at $607.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $621.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $582.07. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $441.95 and a 1-year high of $665.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.06.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $5.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.62 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 11.88%. Martin Marietta Materials has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.53 EPS for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.50%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Stories

