O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in Veralto Corporation $VLTO

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,331 shares during the quarter. Veralto makes up about 1.9% of O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Veralto were worth $5,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veralto during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in Veralto by 148.5% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Veralto during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Veralto in the second quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Veralto by 70.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VLTO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Veralto from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Veralto in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 price objective on Veralto and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Veralto from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Veralto from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 10,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.26, for a total transaction of $1,131,243.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 106,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,286,830.94. This represents a 9.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Veralto Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of VLTO stock opened at $98.64 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.31. Veralto Corporation has a 12-month low of $83.86 and a 12-month high of $110.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $24.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.89.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Veralto had a return on equity of 38.69% and a net margin of 16.75%.Veralto’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Veralto has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.820-3.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.950-0.980 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Veralto Corporation will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veralto Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.05%.

Veralto Profile

(Free Report)

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

