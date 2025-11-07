Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. $BR Shares Sold by O Brien Greene & Co. Inc

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc trimmed its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the quarter. Broadridge Financial Solutions comprises 2.5% of O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $7,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eukles Asset Management increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 4,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 13.1% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 5,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Suncoast Equity Management boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.7% in the second quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 28,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,833,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Sienna Gestion grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 9.9% during the second quarter. Sienna Gestion now owns 52,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,746 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 15.4% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 85,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,755,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $261.00 to $256.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.83.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $217.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81 and a beta of 0.96. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.33 and a 12-month high of $271.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $237.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.77.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 43.28% and a net margin of 13.11%. Equities analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 7,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.72, for a total transaction of $1,848,497.92. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 48,813 shares in the company, valued at $12,824,151.36. This represents a 12.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 5,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.37, for a total transaction of $1,465,991.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 143,285 shares in the company, valued at $37,020,545.45. This represents a 3.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 147,532 shares of company stock valued at $38,417,208 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Further Reading

