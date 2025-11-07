Malaga Cove Capital LLC Has $1.40 Million Position in Hyatt Hotels Corporation $H

Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 39.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp raised its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 32,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,607,000 after acquiring an additional 4,147 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 75.4% during the second quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 29,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,173,000 after purchasing an additional 12,832 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden boosted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 124.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the second quarter valued at about $1,366,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $146.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Hyatt Hotels Corporation has a 52 week low of $102.43 and a 52 week high of $168.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $143.89 and a 200-day moving average of $138.38.

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.79). Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Corporation will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 24th. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is presently 14.25%.

A number of research firms recently commented on H. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $140.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup raised Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hyatt Hotels presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.53.

In other news, insider David Udell sold 4,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $587,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 16,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,429,620. This represents a 19.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

