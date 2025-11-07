nCino Inc. $NCNO Stock Position Increased by Malaga Cove Capital LLC

Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its position in shares of nCino Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report) by 24.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,950 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in nCino were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NCNO. Nicholas Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of nCino by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 254,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,126,000 after purchasing an additional 26,243 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC acquired a new position in nCino in the second quarter worth approximately $8,104,000. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in shares of nCino by 27.8% in the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 25,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 5,642 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of nCino by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 293,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of nCino by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NCNO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens raised nCino from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of nCino in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on nCino from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of nCino from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of nCino from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, nCino has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.94.

In related news, CFO Gregory Orenstein sold 4,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $112,350.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 461,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,917,664.26. This represents a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeff Horing sold 3,889,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $116,677,620.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,483,731 shares of company stock valued at $135,709,761. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NCNO stock opened at $25.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.90, a P/E/G ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 0.62. nCino Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.75 and a 12-month high of $43.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.23.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $148.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.17 million. nCino had a positive return on equity of 1.18% and a negative net margin of 5.86%.nCino’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. nCino has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.770-0.800 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.21 EPS. Research analysts forecast that nCino Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

