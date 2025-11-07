Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Takes Position in The Kroger Co. $KR

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Kroger by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 13.9% in the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kroger by 110.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 751,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,892,000 after acquiring an additional 395,098 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 20,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KR opened at $63.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $42.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.93. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $57.08 and a twelve month high of $74.90.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $33.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.08 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 1.86%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Kroger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.700-4.800 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.53%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on Kroger in a research report on Monday, July 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Kroger from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.50.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

