Head to Head Survey: Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) versus OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL)

OPAL Fuels and Bloom Energy are both energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

OPAL Fuels has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bloom Energy has a beta of 3.43, suggesting that its share price is 243% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.2% of OPAL Fuels shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.0% of Bloom Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 84.6% of OPAL Fuels shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of Bloom Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OPAL Fuels 2 4 0 0 1.67 Bloom Energy 3 11 10 2 2.42

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for OPAL Fuels and Bloom Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

OPAL Fuels presently has a consensus target price of $2.81, suggesting a potential upside of 39.23%. Bloom Energy has a consensus target price of $95.65, suggesting a potential downside of 30.33%. Given OPAL Fuels’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe OPAL Fuels is more favorable than Bloom Energy.

Profitability

This table compares OPAL Fuels and Bloom Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OPAL Fuels -0.74% -1.84% -0.28% Bloom Energy 0.84% 8.74% 2.08%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares OPAL Fuels and Bloom Energy”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OPAL Fuels $299.97 million 1.17 $11.03 million $0.06 33.67 Bloom Energy $1.47 billion 21.80 -$29.23 million N/A N/A

OPAL Fuels has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bloom Energy.

Summary

Bloom Energy beats OPAL Fuels on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OPAL Fuels

OPAL Fuels Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel. In addition, it offers design, development, and construction services for hydrogen fueling stations. Further, the company engages in the generation and sale of renewable power to utilities. OPAL Fuels Inc. is based in White Plains, New York.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. It sells its products through direct and indirect sales channels to utilities, data centers, agriculture, retail, hospitals, higher education, biotech, and manufacturing industries. The company was formerly known as Ion America Corp. and changed its name to Bloom Energy Corporation in 2006. Bloom Energy Corporation was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

