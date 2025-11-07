Financial Analysis: Bon Natural Life (NASDAQ:BON) and Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED)

Bon Natural Life (NASDAQ:BON – Get Free Report) and Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Bon Natural Life and Barnes & Noble Education’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bon Natural Life N/A N/A N/A Barnes & Noble Education N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Bon Natural Life and Barnes & Noble Education, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bon Natural Life 1 0 0 0 1.00 Barnes & Noble Education 1 0 0 0 1.00

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bon Natural Life $23.84 million 0.64 $400,000.00 N/A N/A Barnes & Noble Education $1.57 billion 0.19 -$63.21 million ($15.50) -0.56

This table compares Bon Natural Life and Barnes & Noble Education”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Bon Natural Life has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Barnes & Noble Education.

Volatility & Risk

Bon Natural Life has a beta of -0.35, indicating that its share price is 135% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Barnes & Noble Education has a beta of 1.78, indicating that its share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.6% of Bon Natural Life shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.5% of Barnes & Noble Education shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.5% of Bon Natural Life shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Barnes & Noble Education shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Bon Natural Life

Bon Natural Life Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of functional active ingredients extracted from natural herb plants in the People’s Republic of China and internationally. The company provides personal care ingredients, such as plant extracted fragrance compounds to perfume and fragrance manufacturers; natural health supplements comprising powder drinks and bioactive food ingredient products primarily used as food additives; and nutritional supplements. Its products are principally used by manufacturer customers in the functional food, personal care, cosmetic, and pharmaceutical industries. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

About Barnes & Noble Education

Barnes and Noble Education, Inc. engages in the management and operation of bookstore chains in universities. It operates through the Retail and Wholesale segments. The Retail segment operates college, university, and K-12 school bookstores, physical bookstores, and virtual bookstores. The Wholesale segment sells and distributes new and used textbooks to physical bookstores. The company was founded by Leonard S, Riggio in 1965 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, NJ.

