Zacks Research Downgrades Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) to Hold

Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on ISNPY. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. They set a “moderate buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.
Intesa Sanpaolo Trading Down 0.5%
About Intesa Sanpaolo
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through six segments: Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance. The company offers lending and deposit products; private and commercial banking, corporate and transaction banking, structured finance, investment banking, public finance, and capital markets; industrial credit, leasing, and factoring; asset management; life and non-life insurance and pension products; asset and wealth management; private investments; and bancassurance products.
