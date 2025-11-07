Allied Gold (NYSE:AAUC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Research

Allied Gold (NYSE:AAUC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

AAUC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cormark raised Allied Gold to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings began coverage on shares of Allied Gold in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. They issued a “sell (d-)” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Allied Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Canada raised shares of Allied Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Allied Gold Stock Down 1.5%

NYSE:AAUC opened at $14.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.22. Allied Gold has a 1 year low of $6.37 and a 1 year high of $20.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.70.

Allied Gold (NYSE:AAUC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.18). Allied Gold had a negative net margin of 3.58% and a positive return on equity of 24.32%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Allied Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allied Gold by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 7,991 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Allied Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,169,000. Finally, Orion Resource Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Allied Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $103,634,000.

About Allied Gold

Allied Gold Corporation is a gold producer. It operates a portfolio of producing assets and development projects located principally in Cote d’Ivoire, Mali and Ethiopia. Allied Gold Corporation is based in Canada.

