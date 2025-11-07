Allied Gold (NYSE:AAUC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Research

Allied Gold (NYSE:AAUC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.
AAUC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cormark raised Allied Gold to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings began coverage on shares of Allied Gold in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. They issued a “sell (d-)” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Allied Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Canada raised shares of Allied Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AAUC
Allied Gold Stock Down 1.5%
Allied Gold (NYSE:AAUC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.18). Allied Gold had a negative net margin of 3.58% and a positive return on equity of 24.32%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Allied Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allied Gold by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 7,991 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Allied Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,169,000. Finally, Orion Resource Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Allied Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $103,634,000.
About Allied Gold
Allied Gold Corporation is a gold producer. It operates a portfolio of producing assets and development projects located principally in Cote d’Ivoire, Mali and Ethiopia. Allied Gold Corporation is based in Canada.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Allied Gold
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- CAVA Stock Looking for Direction After Earnings Miss
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- 3 Small AI Stocks Ready to Explode (All Under $20)
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- After 16% Fall, Analysts Eye a Big Recovery in Meta Platforms
Receive News & Ratings for Allied Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.