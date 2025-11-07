Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $1.57 Million Stock Position in Dominion Energy Inc. $D

Moors & Cabot Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,433 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,079,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,106,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,459 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.0% during the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 23,308,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,306,901,000 after buying an additional 685,245 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 19.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,744,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $994,917,000 after buying an additional 2,882,252 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Dominion Energy by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,091,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $790,092,000 after buying an additional 1,552,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 10,647,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $597,017,000 after acquiring an additional 695,627 shares in the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Robert M. Blue bought 4,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.35 per share, for a total transaction of $250,573.20. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 161,237 shares in the company, valued at $9,730,652.95. This represents a 2.64% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on D. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.90.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE D opened at $60.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.14. The company has a market cap of $51.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.63. Dominion Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.07 and a twelve month high of $62.52.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 16.45%.The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Dominion Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.330-3.480 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.82%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

