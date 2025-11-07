Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Releases Earnings Results

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $981.83 million for the quarter.

Pandora A/S Stock Performance

Pandora A/S stock opened at $47.05 on Friday. Pandora A/S has a twelve month low of $35.93 and a twelve month high of $56.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.05 and its 200 day moving average is $47.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, UBS Group raised Pandora A/S to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

About Pandora A/S

Pandora A/S engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of hand-finished and contemporary jewelry. The company operates in two segments, Core and Fuel With More. It offers charms, bracelets, rings, earrings, necklaces, and pendants. The company sells its products through physical stores, online stores, and wholesale and third-party distribution in Denmark, the United States, China, the United Kingdom, Italy, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Mexico, and internationally.

